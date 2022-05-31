Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC cut their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

GRAB stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

