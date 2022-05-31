Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Purchases 10,000 Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,028.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00.

GCM traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$4.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,121. GCM Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$435.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

GCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

