Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

GRPH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 23,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

