Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 978,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

