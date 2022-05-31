Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.87) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 13th.

GPE stock opened at GBX 644 ($8.15) on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 608 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 748 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 687.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($20,001.20).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

