Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 23 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($189.44).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Nick Sanderson bought 21 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($193.95).

Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 656 ($8.30). 953,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,779. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

GPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.87) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

