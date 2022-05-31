Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,063. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

