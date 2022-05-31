Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,228. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $221,600. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

