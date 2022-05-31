Grenke (GLJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grenke (ETR: GLJ) in the last few weeks:
- 5/19/2022 – Grenke was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/16/2022 – Grenke was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/13/2022 – Grenke was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/12/2022 – Grenke was given a new €38.70 ($41.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/4/2022 – Grenke was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/6/2022 – Grenke was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/5/2022 – Grenke was given a new €43.40 ($46.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
GLJ stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €27.08 ($29.12). 23,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke AG has a 1 year low of €20.98 ($22.56) and a 1 year high of €38.90 ($41.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.
Further Reading
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.