Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases £20,002.75 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate purchased 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.75 ($25,307.12).

John Leggate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Leggate purchased 13,260 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,667.76).

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 153.50 ($1.94). 1,623,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,035. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.07 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £672.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

