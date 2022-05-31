Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ GRIN traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

