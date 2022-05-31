Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

