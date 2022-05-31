Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. 37,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

