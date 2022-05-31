GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTYH shares. TheStreet raised GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

