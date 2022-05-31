Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 194,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,846. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 263.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.