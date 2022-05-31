Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 194,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,846. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.