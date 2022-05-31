Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess’ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Guess’ stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,511. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

