Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

