GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. GXO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

