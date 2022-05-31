GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. GXO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

