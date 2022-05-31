H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.13. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

