Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE HAE opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

