Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

HALO stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

