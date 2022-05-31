Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

