Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of HBR opened at GBX 384.10 ($4.86) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.92.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
See Also
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.