Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 384.10 ($4.86) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

