Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.5 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

HDIUF stock remained flat at $$23.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

