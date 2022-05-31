Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.5 days.
HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.
HDIUF stock remained flat at $$23.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.96.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.