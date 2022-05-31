Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.71 ($16.77).

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.92) to GBX 1,060 ($13.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.09) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

HL opened at GBX 863.40 ($10.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 948.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,177.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 804.80 ($10.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($21.47).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

