Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,089. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

