Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €7.40 ($7.96) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.20 ($131.40). 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.85.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.