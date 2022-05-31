Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HWKZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057. Hawks Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKZ. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,186,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 168.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 843,455 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,964,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

