HC Wainwright Increases Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target to CHF 36

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Idorsia stock remained flat at $$15.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.
About Idorsia
