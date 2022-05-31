HC Wainwright Trims Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price to $8.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AQST opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

