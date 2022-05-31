HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.57.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:HCA opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.97. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $198.69 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

