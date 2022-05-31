HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 150,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

