Head-To-Head Analysis: The Arena Group (AREN) vs. Its Competitors

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Arena Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Arena Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 396 1864 2677 77 2.49

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 46.48%. Given The Arena Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% The Arena Group Competitors 38.45% 2.72% 4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -3.71 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.24

The Arena Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Arena Group peers beat The Arena Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

