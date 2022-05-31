Head-To-Head Comparison: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.84%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.02 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.43 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% Meritage Hospitality Group 3.02% 17.06% 2.49%

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

