Head to Head Review: Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Indaptus Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 545.83%. Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,630.22%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -34.51% -29.56% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A Mereo BioPharma Group $50.14 million 1.17 $17.50 million N/A N/A

Mereo BioPharma Group has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

