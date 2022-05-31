Head-To-Head Survey: Enovix (ENVX) and Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.70 Enovix Competitors $658.56 million $19.67 million 3.54

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 666 989 35 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.75%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.90% -11.86% -4.94%

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

