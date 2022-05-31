Head-To-Head Survey: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 12.52% 20.30% 6.72%

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.63 $582.60 million $0.52 5.77

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 636.67%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Volatility & Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines (Get Rating)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers fixed line, Internet, wired telephony, transmission and data communication, cloud and digital, and other services. It also provides cellular services; and sells terminal equipment. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

