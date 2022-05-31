Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

