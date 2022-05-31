Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 308,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

