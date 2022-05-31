Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

