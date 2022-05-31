Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.83) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HTWS opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.12. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.41).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

