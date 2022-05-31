Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Hello Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,587,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 497,844 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 609,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

