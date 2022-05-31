Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,641,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

