Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCCI stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 104,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,723. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $669.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.
A number of analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
