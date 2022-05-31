Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $158.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of HES opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

