Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24,658.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

