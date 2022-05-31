Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

HXGBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

