HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

