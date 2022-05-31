Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.