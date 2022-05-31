Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.83 million and the highest is $104.94 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $60.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $420.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.24 million to $423.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $518.95 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $557.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

